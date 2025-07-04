WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: united nations | nuclear inspectors | iran | safety

UN Pulls Nuclear Inspectors Out of Iran for Safety Reasons

Friday, 04 July 2025 08:42 AM EDT

The United Nations atomic agency is pulling its inspectors out of Iran over safety concerns, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. 

A team of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency has safely departed from Iran to return to the U.N. nuclear watchdog's headquarters in Vienna after staying in Tehran during the conflict between Israel and Iran, the agency said on Friday.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi "reiterated the crucial importance of the IAEA discussing with Iran modalities for resuming its indispensable monitoring and verification activities in Iran as soon as possible," it said in a post on X.

united nations, nuclear inspectors, iran, safety
