WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: union | judge | trump admin | consumer financial protection bureau

Union Asks Judge to Order Trump Officials to Fund US Consumer Watchdog

Sunday, 23 November 2025 09:52 PM EST

A federal employees' union on Sunday asked a federal judge to order the Trump administration to fund the top U.S. consumer watchdog, weeks after the agency said its cash could run out by year's end.

In a court filing, lawyers for the National Treasury Employees Union and other plaintiffs disputed officials' claim that they cannot legally fund the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

President Donald Trump has sought to dismantle the CFPB since he took office in January and installed Russell Vought, his budget director, as the acting head of the agency. While Vought's effort to fire the vast majority of its employees is tied up in litigation, he has successfully shut down most of the CFPB's activities.

Unlike most federal agencies that receive funding from congressional appropriations, the CFPB draws its funding from the Federal Reserve, a structure intended to give it more independence from political budget battles.

Earlier this month, the bureau under Vought's leadership told the court it could not request more money from the Fed because the law that authorized it specified the funds must come from the central bank's "combined earnings." Since the Fed has been operating at a loss, the filing argued, there are no earnings available.

In Sunday's motion, the union said that interpretation "cannot be squared with the text, purpose, or history of the statute" and accused the government of attempting to sidestep a previous injunction barring the total elimination of the CFPB. The U.S. Supreme Court last year found the bureau's funding structure constitutional.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A federal employees' union on Sunday asked a federal judge to order the Trump administration to fund the top U.S. consumer watchdog, weeks after the agency said its cash could run out by year's end.
union, judge, trump admin, consumer financial protection bureau
252
2025-52-23
Sunday, 23 November 2025 09:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved