WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ufo | pilot | faa | air traffic control | rhode island

Pilot Sees 'Silver Canister' UFO; ATC: 'Good Luck With Aliens'

By    |   Sunday, 21 December 2025 09:38 PM EST

A resurfaced air traffic control recording has renewed attention on a bizarre midair encounter in which a pilot reported a mysterious "small silver canister" hovering just feet from his aircraft over Rhode Island.

In the audio, first shared on YouTube by the VASAviation channel in October, the pilot describes seeing an object "standing still" near his wingtip while flying at about 3,500 feet. He told controllers the object appeared unattached and was hovering in midair, ruling out a drone or balloon.

After air traffic control said they were unaware of any known objects in the area and asked for more details, the pilot reiterated that the object was extremely close to the plane.

One controller responded, "Creepy," before another added, "Good luck with the aliens."

The pilot was flying a Piper Turbo Lance II, a small aircraft that can carry up to five passengers, the New York Post reported Sunday.

The incident is believed to have occurred around the same time the recording was posted Oct. 27, though exact details remain unclear.

The clip has since gone viral on social media.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A resurfaced air traffic control recording has renewed attention on a bizarre midair encounter in which a pilot reported a mysterious "small silver canister" hovering just feet from his aircraft over Rhode Island.
ufo, pilot, faa, air traffic control, rhode island
181
2025-38-21
Sunday, 21 December 2025 09:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved