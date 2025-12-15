WATCH TV LIVE

FTC, 21 States Renew Deceptive Billing Case vs. Uber

Monday, 15 December 2025 01:49 PM EST

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it and 21 states, along with the District of Columbia, have filed an amended complaint against ride-hailing app Uber, alleging it engaged in deceptive billing and cancellation practices.

The amended complaint, which updates a lawsuit filed in April in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges Uber charged customers for subscriptions without their consent, failed to provide promised savings, and made it difficult to cancel, the FTC said in a statement.

