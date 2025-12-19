WATCH TV LIVE

US Appeals Harvard Court Win on $2B Funding Freeze

Friday, 19 December 2025 08:58 AM EST

The U.S. government has appealed a ⁠court ruling that President Donald Trump's administration unlawfully terminated about $2.2 billion in grants awarded to Harvard University and can no longer cut off research funding to the Ivy League school.

The Trump administration filed the appeal notice on Thursday, close to the ⁠end of a 60-day deadline.

The appeal will be heard by the 1st U.S. ​Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston.

The decision in September by U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in ‍Boston marked a major legal victory for Harvard ⁠as it sought to cut a deal that could bring an end to the White House's multi-front conflict with the nation's oldest and richest university.

The ⁠university in Cambridge, ​Massachusetts, became ⁠a central focus of the administration's broad campaign to leverage federal funding to force change at U.S. universities, which Trump says are gripped by antisemitic and "radical left" ideologies.

The administration cancelled hundreds of grants awarded to Harvard ⁠researchers ​on the grounds the school failed to do enough to address harassment of Jewish students on its campus, prompting Harvard to sue.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


