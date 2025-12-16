A Louisiana man allegedly linked via Signal chat to the Los Angeles Turtle Island Liberation Front bust announced Monday was arrested for a potential attack Friday on New Orleans, according to an FBI criminal complaint issued Saturday.

Federal authorities may have stopped Micah Legnon — a 29-year-old U.S. Marine veteran from New Iberia and onetime Louisiana police officer with she/her pronouns — from shooting up New Orleans on Friday before mass shootings unfolded in Australia and at Brown University this weekend.

The FBI alleged Legnon was known as "DarkWitch She/Her" and "Black Witch" in a chat with the group that was planning a New Year's Eve bomb plot in Los Angeles.

The complaint noted that the curious absence of one of the members tied to the LA bust might have triggered Legnon to arming up to drive to New Orleans.

"On my way to NOLA now I'll be there in about 2 hrs," read a chat message at 10:57 am Friday.

He was followed, stopped, and found to have an assault rifle, a pistol, body armor, and a gas canister inside the vehicle.

Legnon faces one count of "Threats in Interstate Commerce," after that post that showed a picture of what appeared to be the weapons, armor, and anti-ICE messaging, according to the complaint.

"Legnon intended to travel to New Orleans to carry out an attack by means of weapons shown in the picture above," according to FBI special agent Paul Sellers' complaint dated Saturday.

The FBI placed Legnon under surveillance earlier this month.

Agents say they observed him loading an assault rifle and body armor into his vehicle outside his New Iberia apartment Friday.

A subsequent search of the apartment allegedly uncovered sniper and SWAT training manuals, assault rifles, and large quantities of ammunition.

Investigators searched Legnon's vehicle after stopping him on U.S. Highway 90 eastbound, a route toward New Orleans.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Legnon had ties to the Signal group "Order of the Black Lotus," operating under the username "DarkWitch She/Her," according to Sellers' investigation.

Legnon previously served in the Marine Corps and was hired by the New Iberia Police Department in August 2019 following an honorable discharge, according to a local news report.

Department records indicate he was placed on administrative leave in May 2022 and resigned in September 2022.

Although not named at the time, Legnon was referenced during an FBI press conference Monday announcing the arrests of four alleged members of a group accused of plotting a New Year's Eve attack.

Federal prosecutors later moved to unseal the complaint and affidavit against him.

Independent journalists like Andy Ngo have been reporting often, including on Newsmax, about transgender community members having ties to antifa, anarchist blogs, transtifa, and anti-ICE rhetoric.

Notably, conservative leader Charlie Kirk was shot at the moment he was talking about transgender shooters Sept. 10.

The Legnon complaint noted his ties to the TILF "Order of the Black Lotus" group chat began Sept. 9.

"Order of the Black Lotus" has been identified by federal authorities as a radical, anti-government, and pro-Palestinian splinter faction of the TILF.

Legnon's military background, "she/her" pronouns, and terror charge all come in the same year War Secretary Pete Hegseth moved to root out transgender ideology in the U.S. military.