Accused Charlie Kirk Shooter Faces Aggravated Murder Charges, Death Penalty

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old Utah man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk, is expected to be charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice, according to a probable-cause affidavit obtained by NBC News.

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot Wednesday during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

At a press conference, Gov. Spencer Cox said the state has three days to formally file charging documents, which should come next week.

Cox said officials believe Robinson acted alone in the shooting.

In Utah, a person convicted of aggravated murder can face the death penalty. In an interview, President Donald Trump said the shooter should face the death penalty.

"In Utah you have death penalty, and a good governor there, I have gotten to know him. The governor is intent on the death penalty in this case and he should be," Trump said on Fox News Channel.

Robinson confessed to a family member that he had shot Kirk, Cox said at a press conference before adding that the suspect had been booked into a Utah County jail.