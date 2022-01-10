BareShelvesBiden Trending on Twitter

Stress on the supply chain due to fewer people available to keep the economy's gears going has hit the shelves.

Across the U.S., empty shelves have sparked a wave of tweets containing the hashtag #BareShelvesBiden to trend.

Curtis Houck, the managing editor of Newsbusters, sent out the tweet, ''#BareShelvesBiden in dark blue Oakton, Virginia,'' along with pictures of bare shelves.

Jennifer Van Laar, RedState managing editor, made the public service announcement that there is no cream cheese to be found in Simi Valley, California.

''#BareShelvesBiden at Stater Bros in Simi Valley, CA,'' Van Laar wrote. ''This was the 2nd store we went to looking for bagels. Found the bagels but zero – ZERO – plain cream cheese. If you want Kraft parmesan cheese or Top Ramen, you're pretty much out of luck.''

But it was not just Republicans sounding their frustrations; a notable group of Democrats also joined in.

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, also took to Twitter in voicing her frustrations with goods shortages in the southwest part of the city.

''I've received 8 messages & counting from my very polite @Instacart shopper over the last 10 minutes about missing items in the Cascade Rd @Publix,'' Bottoms tweeted. ''I shopped in Buckhead & Vinings last week and no one else seems to have the supply chain issues we're experiencing in SW Atlanta.''

But despite some Democrats citing their supply chain concerns, others have written it off as a nonissue.

In November, CNN's Brian Stelter took to Twitter, appearing to dismiss the supply chain issue.

Showing a frame of a fully stocked dairy aisle, Stelter wrote the caption, '''The supply chain!' she exclaims, looking for milk for 2-year-old.''

'''Look at this amazing, overflowing abundance,' he responds.''