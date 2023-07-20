Call Congress to Stop Trump Political Prosecutions

We cannot tolerate the continued election interference of the Biden administration and its Justice Department in the 2024 elections.

The shocking targeting of former President Donald Trump, now the Republican front-runner for the 2024 election, challenges the very basis of our justice system.

It is vital to our nation's democracy that we act now and stop this dangerous weaponization of the FBI and the Department of Justice.

I am urging citizens to call Congress today — demand their House representatives and Senators pass no bills, authorize no money, approve no more Biden nominations, do nothing, and block everything — until the Biden administration stops their politicization of justice.

We must also demand the appointment of an independent counsel to investigate the overwhelming and clear evidence of President Joe Biden's family corruption.

Call 202-224-3121 and tell your congressman and Senators to act now.

Remember your House members and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy control the purse strings of the whole government, including the DOJ and FBI.

The FBI is seeking $1 billion in funding for a new headquarters building. Urge Congress to say "no" to that until these political witch hunts end!

Call your House and Senate members now and demand the GOP shut down Washington until the political targeting of Trump ends!

Call 202-224-3121 now — let your congressman and Senators know they must act now.

Demand the DOJ do a real investigation of Biden's family and the tens of millions of dollars they received from foreign governments and powers!

Our country is too important to surrender to the far left. Fight back!