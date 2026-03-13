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Tags: trump | tiktok | bytedance | china

Trump Admin to Get $10 Billion Fee From TikTok Deal: Report

By    |   Friday, 13 March 2026 08:26 PM EDT

President Donald Trump’s administration is set to receive about $10 billion in fees tied to the restructuring of TikTok’s U.S. business.

Investors agreed to pay the government as part of a deal forcing Chinese parent company ByteDance to relinquish control of the platform’s American operations, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Investors backing the new TikTok U.S. entity — including Oracle, private-equity firm Silver Lake, and Abu Dhabi investment firm MGX — paid about $2.5 billion when the transaction closed in January and committed to additional payments that could bring the total to about $10 billion, according to the Journal.

The restructuring placed majority ownership and operational control of TikTok’s U.S. business in the hands of American and allied investors while reducing ByteDance’s stake to roughly 20%, the Journal reported.

TikTok’s future in the United States had been uncertain for years because U.S. lawmakers and intelligence officials warned that the app’s Chinese ownership could expose data from millions of American users to the Chinese government, concerns reported by outlets including The Associated Press and The Washington Post.

Officials also warned that ByteDance could potentially manipulate TikTok’s powerful recommendation algorithm to influence political discourse or shape information seen by American users, according to reporting by The Washington Post.

Those concerns intensified in April 2024 when Congress passed legislation requiring ByteDance to divest TikTok’s U.S. operations or face a nationwide ban on the platform, according to The Associated Press.

The law, called the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, required ByteDance to sell or spin off its American operations or risk having app stores and internet providers barred from distributing the service in the United States, The Associated Press reported.

The standoff left TikTok’s status in flux for months as U.S. officials, TikTok executives, American investors, and Chinese regulators negotiated whether the platform could continue operating in the United States while addressing Washington’s national-security concerns, according to reporting by The Washington Post.

President Trump ultimately backed a framework allowing TikTok to remain available to its roughly 170 million American users while requiring a restructuring that placed control of the U.S. business with American investors, the Journal reported.

Under the arrangement, Oracle oversees key cloud infrastructure and data-security systems while a U.S.-dominated corporate board governs the new entity controlling TikTok’s American operations, according to reporting by the Journal and The Associated Press.

ByteDance retains a minority economic stake and certain commercial ties to the new company but no longer controls the platform’s U.S. operations, the Journal reported.

The multibillion-dollar payment to the U.S. government was negotiated as part of the broader transaction resolving the national-security dispute surrounding the app’s ownership, making it one of the most unusual financial arrangements tied to a government-brokered corporate deal, the Journal reported.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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President Donald Trump's administration is set to receive about $10 billion in fees tied to the restructuring of TikTok's U.S. business after investors agreed to pay the government as part of a deal forcing Chinese parent company ByteDance to relinquish control of the...
trump, tiktok, bytedance, china
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2026-26-13
Friday, 13 March 2026 08:26 PM
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