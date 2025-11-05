Trump Promotes Economic Agenda After Democratic Election Victories

A day after Democrats dominated the first major Election Day since Donald Trump returned to the White House, the president in Miami bragged about the stock market rising and insisted the economy was booming, but also acknowledged that it hasn’t been great for all Americans.

“We have the greatest economy right now,” Trump said at the America Business Forum of business leaders and global athletes. “A lot of people don’t see that.”

Trump said his return to the White House had allowed the American people to “reclaim our government,” implying as he often has that his Democratic opponents are outside the national identity.

He talked about job creation and said “you have to talk” about such things because “if people don’t talk about them, then you can do not so well in elections.”

His comments came after Democrats dominated Tuesday’s elections around the country and many voters cited concerns about the economy.

The president noted that he was speaking in Miami on the first anniversary of his win in the 2024 election, suggesting that it was “the single most consequential election victory in American history.”

Trump has been quick to note he wasn’t on the ballot, but also said before going to Miami on Wednesday “we learned a lot.” He promised during the speech to “make America affordable again.

While a debate about the future of the Democratic Party may have only just begun, there are signs that the economy — specifically, Trump’s inability to deliver the economic turnaround he promised last fall — may be a real problem for Trump’s GOP heading into next year’s higher-stakes midterm elections.