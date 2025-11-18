Khashoggi Widow Asks Trump for Justice Over Slain Husband

The wife of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi sent a letter to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, asking them to seek justice.

The president met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, The Hill reported.

Seven years after her husband was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Hanan Elatr-Khashoggi continues to push for his body to be returned.

The meeting between Trump and the crown prince marked the crown prince's first visit to the United States since the 2018 murder of Khashoggi, which U.S. intelligence agencies have said was approved by the Saudi leader.

"As the widow of Jamal Khashoggi, I am writing to ask for your assistance in securing justice and accountability for the murder of my husband," Elatr-Khashoggi wrote.

Elatr-Khashoggi invoked Trump's reputation on the world stage, using his own phrasing, "the president of peace," to highlight what she sees as his ability to pursue justice.

"As the Peace President, I believe you are the only person who can help me to finally bring peace between myself, my husband, and the Crown Prince," she wrote in her letter.

"The murder of my husband has caused me to lose everything: the love of my life, my livelihood, and my family."

"There is unfinished business that remains, including: 1) the recovery of my husband's body; 2) the return of his cell phones, laptop, and personal effects; 3) real accountability for the men who murdered my husband; and 4) my rightful compensation as his widow," she continued.

Elatr-Khashoggi concluded by comparing her struggle to that of Israeli families still seeking closure and the return of their loved ones' remains following the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre carried out by Hamas terrorists.

"Much like the families in Israel, I would like to recover the remains of my husband so that I may have an appropriate religious burial ceremony," she added.

Elatr-Khashoggi was asked by ITV on Tuesday if the Trump administration was putting "business above human rights" by hosting the crown prince at the White House, to which she said her late husband would "be happy" to see the increased security partnership between the two nations.

"But at the same time, I do wish strongly that they don't forget about the human rights and justice for this case," she told the outlet.