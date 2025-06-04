Trump: Putin Vows Retaliatory Strike Coming on Ukraine for Nuke Bombers Hit

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he discussed the recent drone attacks by Ukraine on Russia and developments concerning Iran in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed the two spoke.

During the conversation, Putin told Trump that Russia will have to respond to the Ukrainian drone attacks, the U.S. president said.

"I just finished speaking, by telephone, with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia," read Trump's post on Truth Social. "The call lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes. We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides.

"It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace. President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields. We also discussed Iran, and the fact that time is running out on Iran’s decision pertaining to nuclear weapons, which must be made quickly!

"I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement. President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion. It is my opinion that Iran has been slowwalking their decision on this very important matter, and we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time!"

