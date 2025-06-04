WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | putin | ukraine | drones | iran

Trump: Putin Vows Retaliatory Strike Coming on Ukraine for Nuke Bombers Hit

Wednesday, 04 June 2025 12:51 PM EDT

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he discussed the recent drone attacks by Ukraine on Russia and developments concerning Iran in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed the two spoke.

Urgent: Putin’s Plan to Collapse Dollar, Prepare Your Wealth, See More

During the conversation, Putin told Trump that Russia will have to respond to the Ukrainian drone attacks, the U.S. president said.

"It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace," he said in a Truth Social Post.

"I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement."

IRS Tax Plan: Expert Reveals ‘Pay ZERO Taxes’ Plan! See More Here

"I just finished speaking, by telephone, with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia," read Trump's post on Truth Social. "The call lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes. We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides.

"It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace. President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields. We also discussed Iran, and the fact that time is running out on Iran’s decision pertaining to nuclear weapons, which must be made quickly!

"I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement. President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion. It is my opinion that Iran has been slowwalking their decision on this very important matter, and we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time!"

Newsmax on NYSE: Find Out About Shares, See More Here

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he discussed the recent drone attacks by Ukraine on Russia and developments concerning Iran in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
trump, putin, ukraine, drones, iran
324
2025-51-04
Wednesday, 04 June 2025 12:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved