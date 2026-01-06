Trump Mocks Paid Pro-Maduro Protesters

President Donald Trump opened a daylong policy forum for Republican lawmakers at the Trump-Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., by mocking what he called "paid" pro-Nicolas Maduro protesters.

Trump drew laughs as he contrasted them with Venezuelans who have taken to the streets against the socialist regime.

Speaking to GOP members in an address carried live by Newsmax on Tuesday, Trump derided demonstrators he said were recruited by the "radical left," claiming their professionally printed signs and shallow understanding of the cause gave them away.

"And now what they do, the radical left, they actually have people — and it's hard to get them — they're all paid people," Trump said. "Most of these people are paid. You know they're paid when they have brand new, beautiful printed signs by the highest quality printer."

Trump's remarks followed a U.S. military operation over the weekend that brought Maduro from Venezuela to New York, where he now faces federal drug-trafficking charges.

Venezuelans and Cubans cheering the capture of the socialist strongman clashed Monday with pro-Maduro protesters outside a New York City courthouse, accusing the demonstrators of being paid activists who could not even speak Spanish while demanding Maduro's release.

Several hundred protesters milled about outside the downtown Manhattan courthouse, waving professionally printed signs reading "Free President Maduro" and "No War for Venezuela Oil," as Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were set to make their first appearance before a federal judge on narcoterrorism, drug trafficking, and other serious charges.

"You don't even know where Venezuela is!" Cuban-born Dario Blanzo shouted at a pro-Maduro protester, the New York Post reported.

Trump contrasted those protesters with Venezuelans opposing Maduro inside their own country.

"By the way. Venezuela, everyone, they're marching in the streets. They love it," Trump said. "Except in New York. I mean, where do they find these people? These people are a mess."

Trump continued to ridicule the demonstrators' appearance and message discipline, saying they "don't even know what they're talking about," and suggesting the media avoids interviewing them because the truth is obvious.

"It's hard to believe the press could be so anti because it's all common sense," he said.