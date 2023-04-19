×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump organization | cfo | allen weisselberg | jail

Ex-Trump Organization CFO Released From Jail

Wednesday, 19 April 2023 11:02 AM EDT

Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg was released from jail Wednesday, according to New York City Department of Correction records.

Weisselberg was sent to New York's Rikers Island jail on Jan. 10 for helping engineer a wide-ranging 15-year tax fraud scheme at former president Donald Trump's family business.

Weisselberg was sentenced to five months behind bars but was eligible for release after 100 days with time off for good behavior.

Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty last year in connection with the long-running scheme. He and other executives received bonuses and perks in ways that cheated tax authorities and saved the company money. He evaded taxes on $1.76 million of income.

As part of his plea deal, Weisselberg testified at last year's trial of the Trump Organization, which also was charged with the tax fraud scheme. The company was found guilty and fined $1.6 million, the maximum allowed.

A lawyer for Weisselberg did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg was released from jail Wednesday, according to New York City Department of Correction records.
trump organization, cfo, allen weisselberg, jail
161
2023-02-19
Wednesday, 19 April 2023 11:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved