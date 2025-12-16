Trump Says He Will Give National Address on Wednesday

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will give a national address from the White House on Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST(0200 GMT on Thursday).

Trump posted to Truth Social:

"My Fellow Americans: I will be giving an ADDRESS TO THE NATION tomorrow night, LIVE FROM THE WHITE HOUSE, at 9 P.M. EST. I look forward to “seeing” you then. It has been a great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP."

He did not provide a topic for the address.