Tags: trump | national address | wednesday

Trump Says He Will Give National Address on Wednesday

Tuesday, 16 December 2025 01:47 PM EST

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will give a national address from the White House on Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST(0200 GMT on Thursday).

Trump posted to Truth Social

"My Fellow Americans: I will be giving an ADDRESS TO THE NATION tomorrow night, LIVE FROM THE WHITE HOUSE, at 9 P.M. EST. I look forward to “seeing” you then. It has been a great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP."

He did not provide a topic for the address.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


