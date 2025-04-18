Judge Won't Take Further Steps to Enforce His Order in AP Case Against Trump Admin

A federal judge on Friday denied a request by The Associated Press that he take further steps to enforce his order last week that the White House stop blocking AP's access to cover events because the outlet won't rename the Gulf of Mexico in its reports.

U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden, who handed the AP a victory last week in its efforts to end the ban, said it's too soon to say the President Trump is violating his order — as the AP suggests.

"We are not at the point where we can make much of a determination one way or another," said McFadden, ruling from the bench.

For two months, the White House has essentially banned AP reporters and photographers from their traditional spot covering events in smaller spaces like the Oval Office and Air Force One. The AP says it's a violation of its free-speech rights to punish a news outlet for an editorial decision — an argument McFadden has endorsed.

In response, the White House this week issued a new press policy that occasionally lets the AP and other wire services into events it used to routinely cover at all times.

Since McFadden's ruling took effect, an AP photographer was allowed into the Oval Office on Thursday. A reporter has yet to be allowed back in, but the White House said an AP reporter will be part of the coverage rotation on Saturday — when reporters will follow Trump in a van to where he plans to play golf.

AP lawyers also appeared before a three-judge federal appeals court panel Thursday over the same issue.