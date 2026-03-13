US Hits Iran's Kharg Island Military Sites; Vital Oil Facilities Spared for Now

President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States carried out strikes against “every military target” on Iran’s Kharg Island export hub while warning the decision to spare the island’s critical oil infrastructure could quickly change if Iran threatens shipping in the Persian Gulf.

Trump said in a Truth Social post that U.S. forces struck military facilities on the island but deliberately avoided attacking the oil export terminals that underpin Iran’s energy economy.

“For reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island,” Trump wrote.

Trump warned that any attempt by Iran to disrupt commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would trigger a swift U.S. response.

“However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision,” Trump wrote.

Trump also warned earlier this week that Iran would face overwhelming retaliation if attempts were made to mine the strategic waterway, saying the United States would not allow Tehran to shut down a vital global shipping route.

The warning came as U.S. officials said Iranian forces may be attempting to deploy naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, raising fears that Tehran could try to disrupt one of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

U.S. intelligence officials told CBS News that Iran may be preparing to place naval mines in the waterway in an effort to threaten commercial shipping and energy exports.

The U.S. military has responded by striking vessels suspected of taking part in mine-laying operations in the area.

The Pentagon said U.S. forces have destroyed at least 16 Iranian boats and ships believed to be involved in laying naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said earlier this week that American forces had already targeted several Iranian vessels connected to mining operations and warned Tehran that the United States would ensure that the waterway remained open to international commerce.

Kharg Island is widely considered the most important oil export hub in Iran and one of the most strategically sensitive energy facilities in the Middle East.

The small island sits roughly 15 miles off Iran’s southern coast in the Persian Gulf and serves as the primary loading terminal for Iranian crude shipments bound for global markets.

Energy analysts say about 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports pass through Kharg Island’s loading terminals before tankers depart the Persian Gulf, according to reporting and analysis of the facility’s role in global oil trade.

The island’s infrastructure includes massive oil storage tanks, pipelines connecting to mainland oil fields, and deep-water loading jetties capable of accommodating the world’s largest crude carriers.

Because such a large share of Iran’s energy revenue flows through the facility, security analysts have long described Kharg as one of the most economically sensitive targets in any conflict involving Tehran.

Energy analysts at JPMorgan described Kharg Island as “the backbone of Iran’s export system,” according to analysis cited by the energy industry publication Rigzone.

The concentration of export infrastructure in one location has also made the island a strategic vulnerability for the Iranian government.

Former National Security Council official John Ullyot said disrupting operations at Kharg could have devastating financial consequences for Tehran.

“To take such a high percentage of the Iranian oil supply off the table would cripple the regime,” Ullyot said, adding that the island represents “the whole source of their economy,” according to remarks reported by the New York Post.

Former Pentagon adviser Michael Rubin said Iran’s reliance on the facility makes it a powerful economic pressure point.

“If they can’t sell their own oil, they can’t make payroll,” Rubin said in comments cited by The Guardian.

Some analysts have described Kharg as Iran’s economic “Achilles’ heel” because such a large share of the country’s export capacity is concentrated on the island.

At the same time, energy and security experts have warned that striking the island’s export terminals could trigger major disruptions in global oil markets.

Analysts have said destroying the facility could send crude prices sharply higher and remove most Iranian oil exports from the global market.

That risk has been one reason U.S. and Israeli forces have historically avoided attacking the island’s export infrastructure directly.

The strategic calculations surrounding Kharg Island are closely tied to the nearby Strait of Hormuz.

The narrow waterway linking the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s petroleum supply each day, making it one of the most critical chokepoints in global energy trade.

Iran has repeatedly threatened during past regional confrontations to disrupt tanker traffic through the strait if its energy infrastructure or exports come under attack.