WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | iran | oil | hormuz

Trump: Navy May Escort Tankers Through Hormuz as Iran Tensions Spike

By    |   Tuesday, 03 March 2026 04:01 PM EST

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. Navy may begin escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz to ensure the free flow of energy as tensions escalate with Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “If necessary, the United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as soon as possible.” He added: “No matter what, the United States will ensure the FREE FLOW of ENERGY to the WORLD. The United States’ ECONOMIC and MILITARY MIGHT is the GREATEST ON EARTH.”

Trump also said he directed the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to provide “political risk insurance and guarantees” to safeguard maritime trade moving through the Gulf.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman, carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s petroleum liquids consumption, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, making it one of the globe’s most strategically important energy chokepoints.

Oil prices rose and U.S. stock futures fell following the escalation in tensions, as investors weighed the risk of potential supply disruptions through the waterway.

Iran has repeatedly threatened in past confrontations to close or disrupt traffic in the Strait of Hormuz in response to military or economic pressure from the United States or Israel.

The U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain, regularly patrols the Persian Gulf and escorted reflagged Kuwaiti tankers during Operation Earnest Will in 1987 and 1988 after Iranian attacks on commercial vessels during the Iran-Iraq War.

Trump’s remarks indicate the administration is prepared to use U.S. naval power to prevent any disruption to global energy shipments through the Strait.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. Navy may begin escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz to ensure the free flow of energy as tensions escalate with Iran.In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "If necessary, the United States Navy will begin...
trump, iran, oil, hormuz
266
2026-01-03
Tuesday, 03 March 2026 04:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved