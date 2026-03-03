Trump: Navy May Escort Tankers Through Hormuz as Iran Tensions Spike

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. Navy may begin escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz to ensure the free flow of energy as tensions escalate with Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “If necessary, the United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as soon as possible.” He added: “No matter what, the United States will ensure the FREE FLOW of ENERGY to the WORLD. The United States’ ECONOMIC and MILITARY MIGHT is the GREATEST ON EARTH.”

Trump also said he directed the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to provide “political risk insurance and guarantees” to safeguard maritime trade moving through the Gulf.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman, carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s petroleum liquids consumption, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, making it one of the globe’s most strategically important energy chokepoints.

Oil prices rose and U.S. stock futures fell following the escalation in tensions, as investors weighed the risk of potential supply disruptions through the waterway.

Iran has repeatedly threatened in past confrontations to close or disrupt traffic in the Strait of Hormuz in response to military or economic pressure from the United States or Israel.

The U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain, regularly patrols the Persian Gulf and escorted reflagged Kuwaiti tankers during Operation Earnest Will in 1987 and 1988 after Iranian attacks on commercial vessels during the Iran-Iraq War.

Trump’s remarks indicate the administration is prepared to use U.S. naval power to prevent any disruption to global energy shipments through the Strait.