Corps Won't Discipline Marine for Appearing With Trump

Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark will not be punished by the Marine Corps for appearing with former President Donald Trump at a rally in September, Business Insider is reporting.

The news outlet attributed the information to internal Marine communications it obtained through a Freedom of Information request.

Clark has said he is the Marine seen in a video saving an infant by lifting it over the walls outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan during the U.S. withdrawal.

The Marine appeared on stage with Trump at a "Save America Rally" on Sept. 25 in Perry, Georgia. His command investigated whether the appearance violated the military ban on active-duty troops getting involved in partisan political activity.

The Insider reported that documents show a pair of Marine Corps commanders found that Clark did not violate Marine Corps policy.

"While (Clark) identified himself at the prompting of former President Trump, (and) in doing so did speak at a political event, he did not do so in a manner which violates the applicable references," wrote Col. Eric Cloutier, the commanding officer of the 24th Marine regiment.

"I do not believe that a reasonable person would consider (Clark's) words to constitute speech at a political event."

During the rally, Trump praised Clark before bringing him onstage, according to Fox News.

"We’re also honored to be joined by one of the Marines who bravely served in Kabul during the withdrawal and helped evacuate children over the airport and over the airport wall," Trump told the crowd. "You saw him, he did a great job, Lance Cpl. Hunter Ian Clark. Lance Corporal get up here!"

Clark told the crowd, "Hey, my name is Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark, and I’m here from Warner Robbins, Georgia. I am the guy that pulled the baby over the wall, and it’s definitely probably one of the greatest things I’ve done in my entire life."

Clark was taken to the "Save America" rally by his mother. According to the documents obtained by the Insider, Clark informed investigators he had no idea where he was going and that, once there, he didn't know he was going to be brought out on stage.