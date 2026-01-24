WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: 'We'll Have Everything We Want' for Greenland Sovereignty

By    |   Saturday, 24 January 2026 09:49 AM EST

The United States will have "everything we want" to gain sovereignty over land in Greenland where American bases are located and take ownership of those areas, according to President Donald Trump, as his push continues on Denmark over control of the strategically important Arctic island.

"Yeah," he told The New York Post in an Oval Office interview Friday. "We'll have everything we want. We have some interesting talks going on."

Trump, for months, has put pressure on Denmark to hand over the entire island, saying "nothing short of ownership" was acceptable.

His push for Greenland dominated much of his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week.

His comments to The Post followed a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, after which Trump announced there was a "framework" for a deal for the semi-autonomous nation, now under the sovereignty of Denmark. 

A source familiar with the talks confirmed to The Post that the proposal would be modeled on the "sovereign base area" agreement in Cyprus, where Britain's military bases are regarded as British territory.

Under that concept, the United States would gain sovereignty over the specific areas where its bases sit, rather than taking ownership of the entire island, according to the details provided.

American officials have expressed concern that U.S. military access on the island could be curbed or ended if Greenland were to obtain independence.

The area is considered critical to U.S. national security interests in the Arctic, where increased competition has sharpened focus on basing, access and territory.

It remained unclear whether Greenland would accept the plan.

Greenland's premier, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, said Thursday he opposed any move that would grant sovereignty to the United States over American military bases.

"Sovereignty is a red line," he said.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

