Trump to Call More CEOs About Listing Tariff Costs

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he would reach out to any CEO in the country if he disagreed with them, especially if they were planning to list tariff charges on their products, NBC News reported Sunday.

Trump last week contacted Amazon's Jeff Bezos about a report that the retail giant was planning to list the impact of 145% tariffs on China as it pertained to certain purchases.

Trump said Bezos and Amazon acquiesced, and the president told NBC News he'd do it again.

"I'll always call people if I disagree with them," Trump said on "Meet The Press." "If I think that somebody's doing something that's incorrect, wrong, or maybe hurtful to the country, I'll call," he added. "Wouldn't you want me to call? [Former President Joe] Biden wouldn't call because he didn't know what was happening, but I do."

Further, Trump asserted that tariffs are not supposed to be passed on to consumers in the first place.

"What people don't understand is, and this is a lot, the country eats the tariff. The company eats the tariff. And it's not passed along at all," Trump said.

However, some American retailers are warning to buy now with the possibility of rising prices in the future due to tariffs.

Lingerie store Bare Necessities offered a "pre-tariff sale," adding, "save up to 30% before prices shift," CNBC reported.

Luggage company Beis warned in a letter to consumers that the "tariff situation is a complete dumpster fire, and we're all getting burned. Here's the situation: Costs are up, and unfortunately, our prices will have to follow suit," according to the report.