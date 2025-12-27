Trump: Crime at 'Lowest Levels' Through Border Enforcement, Jobs

President Donald Trump, pointing Saturday to recent reports that crime levels are dropping in the United States, said the success comes mainly because of his administration's focus on bringing immigration under control at the nation's southern border and rising employment rates.

"Crime in the United States is at its lowest levels on record," Trump posted on his Truth Social account.

"Much of that is attributable to the most successful Southern Border operation in history," he added. "Also, there are more people working in the U.S. today than EVER before. MAGA!!!"

According to data released this week, roughly 70% of the illegal immigrants arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since Trump took office last January had either been convicted of criminal offenses or were facing charges.

The Department of Homeland Security reports that out of the approximately 595,000 illegal immigrants arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) between Jan. 20 and Dec. 11, roughly 416,000 had "criminal convictions or pending criminal charges" in the United States.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel said this week that the FBI is on pace to arrest twice as many violent offenders as it did last year under former President Joe Biden.

"President Trump's FBI" is on track for more than 28,000 violent offender arrests, Patel said Friday on X, while highlighting what he called record results in 17 major cities.

Deputy Director Dan Bongino said the surge is the product of targeted, data-driven enforcement.

Internal FBI documents show violent crime arrests surged in 17 key cities under Trump, with arrests in those field offices nearly doubled to almost 14,000 from Jan. 20 through Dec. 22 compared with roughly 6,000 to 7,000 annually over the previous four years.

Meanwhile, the United States also appears to be headed for the largest one-year drop in murders in history, according to crime statistics expert Jeff Asher, who says new national data show killings plunging at a pace not seen in modern recordkeeping.

According to Asher's Real-Time Crime Index (RTCI), the United States is on track for the biggest single-year decline in murders recorded.