WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | chicago | new orleans | national guard

Trump Floats Sending National Guard to Chicago, New Orleans

By    |   Wednesday, 03 September 2025 01:44 PM EDT

President Donald Trump has repeatedly raised the possibility of deploying National Guard troops to Chicago to help combat crime, as he did earlier in Washington, D.C.

"They are fighting us. I want to go into Chicago and [they] have this incompetent governor that doesn't want us," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. "Do you know that this weekend, 72 people were shot in Chicago? I'm embarrassed to say it in front of the president of Poland."

The meeting with reporters happened while he was also hosting Polish President Karol Nawrocki in the Oval Office.

Trump offered no timeline about troop deployment. He also pointed to the potential of sending the guard to New Orleans. "Do we go to Chicago or do we go to a place like New Orleans, where we have a great governor, Jeff Landry, who wants us to come in and straighten out a very nice section of this country that's become quite, you know, quite tough, quite bad."

The president claimed federal enforcement agents and guard troops could make quick work of crime in New Orleans. "We'll straighten that out in about two weeks. It'll take us two weeks. Easier than D.C."

But Chicago seems to be top of mind for the president as he went back to talking about the Windy City. "All they have to do is ask us to go into Chicago."

He added that Chicago residents should take a more active role in seeking help. "But I'll tell you who is supporting us, the people of Chicago. And I sort of want them to let it be known they have incompetent people."

Trump's use of National Guard troops drew another federal court rejection in California, with the ruling stating he did not have the authority to send troops into Los Angeles. The administration appealed Tuesday's decision within 24 hours. A similar ruling by the same judge in June was later put on hold by an appellate panel.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Donald Trump has repeatedly raised the possibility of deploying National Guard troops to Chicago to help combat crime, as he did earlier in Washington, D.C. "They are fighting us. I want to go into Chicago...
trump, chicago, new orleans, national guard
328
2025-44-03
Wednesday, 03 September 2025 01:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved