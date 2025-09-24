Top Trump Aide Taylor Budowich to Exit White House

Taylor Budowich, one of President Donald Trump's closest advisers and a senior White House official, will step down at the end of the month in what marks the administration's most prominent staff departure to date.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich, a longtime Trump loyalist who has been a key figure inside the West Wing and within the president's broader political orbit, plans to leave the administration and return to the private sector, according to Axios.

As deputy chief of staff, Budowich oversaw communications, public liaison, cabinet affairs and speechwriting. His portfolio gave him a significant role in shaping how the administration presented itself both inside Washington and to the nation.

Budowich joined Trump's inner circle in 2021, after the president's first term, and became instrumental in plotting Trump's 2024 comeback bid.

He previously led major pro-Trump outside groups, including the MAGA Inc. super PAC and Securing American Greatness, a nonprofit organization that funneled so-called "dark money" into the movement. Together, the groups raised and spent more than $600 million during the 2024 campaign.

In August 2024, Budowich left those groups to formally join Trump's reelection campaign before transitioning into the administration. His connections extended across the White House and Capitol Hill. He is considered a close ally of Vice President JD Vance and worked extensively with Cabinet members.

Budowich's ties to Trump stretch back to the 2020 campaign, when he served as chief of staff to Donald Trump Jr. His deep involvement in the political battles surrounding Trump has at times drawn legal scrutiny. He was subpoenaed multiple times, including during the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol protest, and he testified in the federal probe into Trump's handling of classified documents.

Despite the exit, Trump's senior staff praised Budowich's contributions and loyalty. "Taylor is a dear friend and know that President Trump holds him in very high regard. I hate to see him go, personally and professionally, but obviously wish him well in whatever he decides is next," Chief of Staff Susie Wiles told Axios.

Stephen Miller, another deputy chief of staff, called Budowich "one of the true MAGA faithful who has poured his heart out for this movement and our president."

Vice President Vance added that Budowich is "someone I've personally relied on countless times during an amazing first year in office."

Dan Scavino, also a deputy chief of staff, described him as a "vital asset in Trump 2.0."

The White House has not announced who will assume Budowich's responsibilities after his departure.