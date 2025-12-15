US Launches Campaign to Hire AI Engineers for Federal Roles

The Trump administration has launched a campaign to hire 1,000 engineers into federal government roles for two-year stints, according to a government website viewed by Reuters on Monday.

The administration is looking to hire employees with expertise in software engineering, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and data analytics, according to the website. They will be assigned to positions inside government agencies, with most of the roles based in Washington, D.C.

Private companies have pledged to consider the program's alumni for positions, according to the website. The list of companies includes Apple, Google and Nvidia, among others.

The campaign is part of the Trump administration's push to reshape government agencies.