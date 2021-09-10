Trump Releases Ad Remembering 9/11

Former President Donald Trump has released an ad recalling the bravery and sacrifice of Americans during the 9/11 attacks.

The just over two-minute video, titled "You Will Never be Forgotten," was sent out by Trump’s Save America PAC on Friday.

It opens with a clip of the then-President speaking at a 9/11 ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

"We honor their sacrifice by pledging to never flinch in the face of evil and to do whatever it takes to keep Americans safe," he said.

"We grieve together for every mother and father, sister and brother, son and daughter, who was stolen from us at the twin towers, at the Pentagon, and here in this Pennsylvania field."

It then flashes to another scene of destruction as a result of the attack.

"In the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks, courageous Americans raced into smoke, fire, and debris in lower Manhattan, the Pentagon, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania," Trump said. "The whole world witnessed the might and the resilience of our nation and the extraordinary men and women of the New York Fire Department, and the New York Police Department. When the World Trade Center came down, I saw something that no place on Earth could have handled more beautifully, more humanely than New York — and the cleanup started the next day and it was the most horrific cleanup ... I was down there and I’ve never seen anything like it."

The ad then shows a clip of Trump near the site of the World Trade Center right after the attack.

"I’ve seen two huge, 110-story buildings that are reduced to rubble," he said recalling the horror. "I have hundreds of men inside working right now and we’re bringing down another 125."

The ad closes with a clip of Trump speaking as president at a 9/11 ceremony.

"We come here with the knowledge that we cannot reverse the evil of that dark and wretched day," he said. "But we offer you all that we have — our unwavering loyalty, our undying devotion, and our eternal pledge that you loved ones will never, ever be forgotten."