NJ Tornado Had 150 MPH Winds, Says Weather Monitor

Thursday, 02 September 2021 07:42 PM

A tornado that ripped through Mullica Hill, New Jersey, on Wednesday evening is believed to have had an EF-3 rating, with winds of up to 150 miles per hour (240 kph), according to the National Weather Service.

The service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, released its preliminary report on the tornado on Thursday after confirming at least seven tornadoes in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The Mullica Hill tornado stretched for 12.6 miles (20 kilometers) over a span of 20 minutes and was as wide as 400 yards (36 meters), the weather service said. It caused mostly tree damage before strengthening and moving northeast through Mullica Hill, where it tore off roofs, demolishing walls, tossed cars and left at least one home completely destroyed, the weather service said.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida stirred up at least one other tornado in Massachusetts.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


