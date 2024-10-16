WATCH TV LIVE

Tren de Aragua Seizes 4 Apartment Buildings in San Antonio

Wednesday, 16 October 2024 06:45 PM EDT

The violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua has seized control of at least four apartment buildings in San Antonio, the Daily Mail reported.

The gang first came into national prominence after reports surfaced of armed members taking over an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado. Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, have used the gang's increased presence as evidence the U.S. needs new leadership to secure the border.

The gang is known for drug smuggling, child prostitution, and human trafficking rings in South America. Many members have taken advantage of the porous U.S. southern border to boost their numbers and influence in America.

Local law enforcement confirmed to the outlet that members have been running their operations out of the Palatia Apartments in San Antonio for the past six months. The gang rented out vacant apartments to other migrants, ran prostitution rings of women and children, and conducted numerous drug deals, the sources said.

Three other apartments buildings were not named due to ongoing police investigations of the gang's activities in the city.  

Last week, police conducted a massive raid on the Palatia complex with one resident saying: "Every department was here. They were wearing helmets and body armor." After searching over 300 apartments, police arrested 19 people, confirming four as gang members.

"One TdA member is a confirmed enforcer for that gang and 15 were in the country illegally," said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

News of the gang's presence in San Antonio comes a day after the owner of a group of apartment buildings in Aurora said the gang has been trying to extort the property owners and has taken over several of their properties in the city.

James Morley III

