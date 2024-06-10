Bailey Anne Kennedy First Trans Miss Maryland USA

Bailey Anne Kennedy is the first transgender woman to win the Miss Maryland USA pageant, The Blaze reported Monday.

According to The Blaze, a "transgender female" is a person who identifies as female but is biologically male.

Kennedy told "DC News Now" that the victory was a "whirlwind because I knew it was bigger than me. I knew that it was going to mean a lot for all the LGBTQ kids out there who might feel like they don't belong in a box — like me growing up."

The Daily Mail added that Kennedy "married her military husband less than a year ago" and is now eyeing the Miss USA competition slated for August in Los Angeles.