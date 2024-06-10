WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: transgender | maryland | pageant | miss usa

Bailey Anne Kennedy First Trans Miss Maryland USA

By    |   Monday, 10 June 2024 09:44 PM EDT

Bailey Anne Kennedy is the first transgender woman to win the Miss Maryland USA pageant, The Blaze reported Monday.

According to The Blaze, a "transgender female" is a person who identifies as female but is biologically male.

Kennedy told "DC News Now" that the victory was a "whirlwind because I knew it was bigger than me. I knew that it was going to mean a lot for all the LGBTQ kids out there who might feel like they don't belong in a box — like me growing up."

The Daily Mail added that Kennedy "married her military husband less than a year ago" and is now eyeing the Miss USA competition slated for August in Los Angeles.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Bailey Anne Kennedy is the first transgender woman to win the Miss Maryland USA pageant, The Blaze reported Monday.
transgender, maryland, pageant, miss usa
116
2024-44-10
Monday, 10 June 2024 09:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved