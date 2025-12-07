Tim Pool: Shots Fired at West Virginia Home, No Injuries

Conservative political commentator and podcaster Tim Pool said nobody was hurt despite his West Virginia home being fired upon late Friday night.

Pool, who has a large online following, said Saturday on X that a vehicle approached his property and "opened fire."

He added that no one was injured and that his security team is reviewing what happened and will forward a report to law enforcement.

"My immediate thoughts is someone was trying to scare us," Pool wrote in a follow-up post. "But we have a security gate and armed guards, and it's possible this deterred something more serious."

Pool, who hosts "The Culture War Podcast," offered an update on the situation late Sunday morning.

"Security believes three shots were fired. We are in contact with police and FBI. Thank you everyone who reached out," he wrote on X.

"If anyone has archived Chicken City the shots should be audible. Unfortunately we do not archive the livestream. This would be Friday between midnight and 1am."

Pool did not publicly confirm the exact address, but his social media profile lists Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, and People reported he lives there.

The Independent reported that the Harpers Ferry Police Department said the incident did not occur within its boundaries and referred inquiries to the West Virginia State Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

A spokesperson for state police told the outlet they had "no information" about the incident, while the sheriff's office could not be reached outside business hours.

The shooting claim drew immediate reactions from prominent conservatives, reflecting growing concern over political intimidation and violence.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wrote on X that the incident was "terrifying," adding that Americans must stand together against political violence "no matter who it happens to."

Former national security adviser Gen. Mike Flynn wrote on X that "this is the sort of madness that occurs in a deeply divided society where the adversaries are seeking to create crises instead of stopping them from happening in the first place."

Flynn added, "[w]e need to figure out how to return to sanity quickly before worse domestic conditions are created by those who foment false flags and fake crises for the sole purpose of creating chaos."

Pool on Saturday framed the attack as part of the cost of speaking out, writing, "This is the price we pay for speaking out against evil."

The episode comes amid heightened security worries for public figures in a polarized climate.

Pool rose to prominence during the Occupy Wall Street era in 2011 and later worked in media before launching his own outlets. He has also been a lightning rod for controversy in recent years.

During a White House press briefing in late April, Pool sat in the "new media" seat, a new chair created by President Donald Trump's administration for non-traditional reporters such as YouTubers and podcasters.

He was later criticized by some people for having shown up to the White House in a beanie and a hoodie.

"I intentionally did not dress up for these dirty dirty smear merchants," he wrote on X, referring to other reporters in the briefing room.

"When I met Trump I wore a suit."

