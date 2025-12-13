Trump Expects Thailand, Cambodia to Honor Peace Commitments

President Donald Trump expects all parties in the Thailand-Cambodia conflict to honor the commitments they made in signing recent agreements, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in a statement Saturday.

Earlier Saturday, caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters that Thailand has not reached a ceasefire agreement with Cambodia and the Thai military will continue fighting on the disputed border.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who has been a mediator in peace talks between Thailand and Cambodia, had said that the two countries should cease hostilities starting on Saturday evening.