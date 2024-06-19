Texas Gov. Abbott Declares Disaster as Alberto Looms in Gulf

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for dozens of southern counties in the state Wednesday as Tropical Storm Alberto is forecast to hit landfall in northern Mexico on Thursday.

"I issued a disaster declaration today for 51 counties as Tropical Storm Alberto moves through the Gulf Coast. Texas continues to deploy all necessary assistance to impacted communities. Texans should remain vigilant to keep themselves and their families safe," Abbott posted on X along with his official declaration of a state of disaster.

The first named stormed of the 2024 hurricane season is predicted to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall with flooding expected along the coasts of Texas and Mexico. By Wednesday afternoon the storm had wind speeds up to 40 miles per house, according to the National Weather Service.

Alberto is expected to make landfall just south of the U.S.-Mexico border early Thursday.

"The heavy rainfall and the water, as usual, is the biggest story in tropical storms," said Michael Brennan, director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Hurricane Center.

Alberto is expected to produce rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches across northeast Mexico and into South Texas, forecasters said. Up to 20 inches are possible across the higher terrains in Mexico.

