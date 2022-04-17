×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: terrell owens | football | sports

Hall of Famer Terrell Owens Scores Touchdown at 48

Hall of Famer Terrell Owens Scores Touchdown at 48
Terrell Owens at a charity event in 2021 (Getty Images)

Sunday, 17 April 2022 04:31 PM

The Fan Controlled Football League, an indoor football league that allows fans to call plays, saw a Pro Football Hall of Famer score a touchdown on Saturday ... at the age of 48.

Terrell Owens, who concluded a Hall of Fame career in 2010, scored a touchdown reception 12 years later on a jump ball for the Zappers.

The league announced Owens would join former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel as a member of the Zappers on Thursday.

"I'm happy to be part of a league that is redefining the game and bringing a level of fan interaction to sports that has never been done before," Owens said in a league press release. "I'm pumped to have fans dial up the plays for me and will see you all on April 16!"

Owens was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time All Pro over a 15-year NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

He finished his NFL tenure with 1,078 receptions (eighth all-time) for 15,934 yards (third all-time) and 153 touchdowns (also third all-time).

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Fan Controlled Football League, an indoor football league that allows fans to call plays, saw a Pro Football Hall of Famer score a touchdown on Saturday ... at the age of 48.
terrell owens, football, sports
182
2022-31-17
Sunday, 17 April 2022 04:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved