Empty Tequila Bottles Found on Air Force One Planes Being Built by Boeing

Boeing is looking into how two empty mini tequila bottles were left on a new top-secret Boeing Air Force One jet being built at the company’s Texas plant, reports The Wall Street Journal.

A spokesperson for Boeing told The Independent that the finding was "a personnel matter and for contractual reasons we are unable to comment further."

The company also referred questions to the U.S. Air Force for further comment. The bottles were found sometime in September.

Boeing has had problems in recent years with rags, tools, and other factory garbage left on commercial and military aircraft. The airline company forbids alcohol at its facilities.

Employees need security clearances to work on the jets, which are heavily modified 747-8 aircraft known as VC-25B military variants.

Fort Worth, Texas-based GDC Technics — among a handful of companies that specialize in outfitting interiors of executive aircraft for VIPs and heads of state — was hired to outfit the interiors of the planes.

Boeing sued GDC in April, claiming the contractor missed deadlines on the project. The supplier, which filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, answered in court with documents that the delays were Boeing's fault.

A White House spokeswoman said Boeing informed them of the issue and that there was no pause in the work.

The Air Force and Defense Contract Management Agency, which oversees Pentagon suppliers, monitors production quality closely and holds "Boeing accountable to ensure the VC-25B program meets stringent quality-control requirements," she said in a statement.

Boeing was awarded a contract worth $3.9 billion in 2018 to build two identical Air Force One jets as the current planes are nearing end of their service life.

The aerospace company was due to deliver the planes by 2025 but admitted in April that it may miss the deadline by one year.