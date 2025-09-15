Sen. Cruz Erases Anti-Charlie Kirk Graffiti

When Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, saw anti-Charlie Kirk graffiti over a highway in his home state, he immediately took action.

"Some deranged bastard put this graffiti on the 59 freeway in Houston," Cruz wrote on social media, sharing a photo of graffiti that read "F*** Charlie Kirk." "TXDOT has been notified & I'm sure they will remove it expeditiously. But, in the meantime, Texans don't have to look at this hateful garbage anymore."

Cruz shared photos and a video of himself holding a paint roller, covering the graffiti with white paint.

"Erasing evil," Cruz captioned the photo.

Cruz has been honoring Kirk since his passing, attacking Stephen King who falsely claimed the conservative leader and Turning Point USA co-founder had advocated "the stoning of gays to death."

"You are a horrible, evil, twisted liar. No, he did not," Cruz wrote on X. "Your party — which you shamelessly shilled for — sent $100 billion to the Ayatollah … who does routinely murder homosexuals. Why are you so dishonest & filled with hate?"

King later apologized.

Kirk was fatally shot while speaking to students at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday as part of a speaking tour. Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspected assassin, was arrested Friday and is expected to be charged with aggravated murder.