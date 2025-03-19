Trump Calls April 2 Reciprocal Tariffs Plan 'Liberating Day'

President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to impose fresh tariffs April 2 that cover trillions of dollars' worth of imports, calling the planned date a "liberating day."

"April 2 is a liberating day for our country," Trump told reporters Sunday evening on Air Force One.

"We're getting back to some of the wealth that very, very foolish presidents gave away because they had no clue what they were doing."

Trump has already imposed 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and an additional 10% tariff on goods from China. The next phase includes tariffs on trading partners that maintain high trade barriers against the United States.

"What's going to happen on April 2: Each country will receive a number that we believe represents their tariffs" in place against the U.S., Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Tuesday during a televised interview.

"For some countries, it could be quite low. For some countries, it could be quite high."

Bessent would not name the countries but said no carve-outs will be allowed.

"I wouldn't expect any carve-outs," Scott told Bloomberg News on Tuesday. "Reciprocal means reciprocal. If you're doing it to us, we're going to do it to you. So, stop doing it to us."

The tariffs will apply to automobiles, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and other key industries, according to reports.