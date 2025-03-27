Trump Tariffs: 'Liberation Day in America Is Coming'

"Liberation Day" is coming for Americans, President Donald Trump declared early Thursday, one day after announcing his plans to add 25% tariffs on auto imports to the extensive list of charges he plans to levy on other countries.

"Liberation day in america is coming, soon," he wrote in an all-caps post on Truth Social. "For years we have been ripped off by virtually every country in the world, both friend and foe.

"But those days are over — America First!!!"

The auto tariffs are the latest part of Trump's plans to impose what he has called "reciprocal" taxes that would go into effect April 2 to match the tariffs charged by other nations. He says the United States can expect $100 billion in tax revenue from the move, as well as automakers opting to open more manufacturing facilities in the United States.

His other moves have included a 20% import tax for all imports from China over its role in fentanyl production and 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, with a lower 10% tax on energy products from Canada.

Trump has suspended parts of the tariffs on Mexico and Canada, including taxes on autos, pausing them for 30 days after automakers objected. That reprieve is set to expire in April.

He has also placed 25% tariffs on all imported steel and aluminum and plans tariffs on copper, lumber, pharmaceutical drugs, and computer chips.

Trump has also said he plans a 25% tariff on countries importing oil from Venezuela.