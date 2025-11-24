U.S., EU Haggling Over Tariffs, Digital Policy

U.S. and European Union trade negotiators on Monday began settling into what may be a route to ease Trump administration tariffs on steel and aluminum.

U.S. officials linked any tariff relief to changes in the EU's approach to digital policy.

Politico reported that EU trade leaders met with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Brussels after Washington added more than 400 steel and aluminum-related products to a 50% tariff list in August.

EU representatives said the broader list went beyond the intent of a July trade framework that set most U.S. tariffs on EU imports at 15%.

That agreement also committed both sides to address steel and aluminum duties in a separate process.

Lutnick responded to EU concerns by urging the bloc to revisit parts of its digital rulebook.

He said a more balanced regulatory structure could help resolve the metals issue and draw additional U.S. investment, including data centers tied to artificial intelligence.

The position marked a shift from previous U.S. criticism of EU digital policies.

Lutnick described potential revisions as an economic opportunity for the EU.

EU officials said their digital rules are nondiscriminatory and should not be linked to negotiations over steel and aluminum.

One official said the bloc's digital legislation would not be offered as a concession in trade talks.

The EU has already proposed a digital omnibus package that would simplify parts of its technology rulebook.

The proposal includes a temporary pause on a portion of the bloc's Artificial Intelligence Act.

Lawmakers and civil society groups have questioned whether the effort is meant to address U.S. concerns, a claim the European Commission has rejected.

The commission said the review reflects internal priorities rather than external pressure.

Tariffs remain a major point of tension between the two sides.

Some EU lawmakers argue the bloc should delay lowering its own steel duties until Washington revisits its expanded 50% tariff list.

Both sides emphasized shared concerns about global overcapacity and China's role in the international economy.

EU officials said cooperation with Washington on China should be viewed as a strategic priority.

U.S. officials said coordination on China would not automatically resolve disagreements over metals tariffs.

EU representatives are expected to travel to Washington in the coming weeks for further talks.