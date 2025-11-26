DHS Blames Biden Program for Admitting Afghan Accused of Shooting 2 Guardsmen

The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday released immigration records for the Afghan national accused of shooting two National Guard members in a suspected terror attack in Washington, D.C., earlier in the day.

Authorities said the case is being investigated as a potential act of terrorism.

DHS identified the suspect as Rahmanullah Lakamal, a criminal alien from Afghanistan who entered the United States on Sep. 8, 2021, under the Biden administration’s Operation Allies Welcome parole program.

The agency said Lakamal was among thousands of Afghan nationals admitted “unvetted” under the initiative.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the suspect’s entry into the United States reflected what she called systemic failures in the Biden administration’s screening and vetting process.

Noem said she would not speak the suspect’s name, calling him a depraved individual seeking notoriety.

She said the Guardsmen targeted in the attack were “mothers, fathers, sisters, daughters, children of God” carrying out long-standing public safety and immigration laws.

She criticized politicians and media figures who, in her view, have vilified military and law-enforcement personnel and said they should “take a long hard look in the mirror.”

Noem said she and her husband Bryon were praying for the wounded Guardsmen and their families.

DHS said Operation Allies Welcome “let in thousands of unvetted Afghan nationals including terrorists into our country,” and confirmed the suspect entered through that program on the date Noem cited.

Officials said more information will be released as the investigation moves forward.