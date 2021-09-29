Poll: 65% Against Companies Firing Employees for Refusing COVID Vax

Most Americans say people should not lose their jobs for refusing to get vaccinated, according to a new Trafalgar Group survey.

Asked if they believed fellow citizens should be fired "if they object to taking the COVID-19 vaccine," a whopping 65% said "No," Trafalgar Group poll results said. A total of 22.2% answered "Yes" and 12.8% said "Don’t know."

In a party breakdown, 83.5% of Republicans, 63.6% of independents and only 47.9% of Democrats said Americans should not lose their jobs for refusing to get the vaccine.

Democrats (38.4%) were much more likely than Republicans (9.7%) or independents (15.5%) to say individuals should be fired for not getting vaccinated.

The poll was conducted Sept. 17-19 among 1,097 likely voters. It has a 95% confidence rate. A majority (63.1%) of respondents were aged 45 or older.

More Democrats (39.3%) took part in the survey than Republicans (35.6%).

An earlier Trafalgar Group poll found that a large majority of likely U.S. voters say President Joe Biden does not hold "the constitutional authority to force private businesses to require vaccine mandates for employees."

The poll found 58.6% of likely voters believe Biden lacks the authority to do what he announced he would do: force COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing by imposing financial penalties on businesses larger than 100 employees.

Notably, 68% of third-party or independent voters sided with 84% of Republicans in opposing Biden's action as unconstitutional, while just 27% of Democrats agreed.

The numbers on other questions posed in the poll did not favor Biden either. His mandate sets "a precedent that could be abused by future presidents," according to 56% of likely voters, including 58% of third-party or independent voters.

A majority (56%) also supports governors opposing Biden’s nationwide vaccine mandate on private businesses, including 46.3% who strongly support governors' opposition.

A Kaiser Family Foundation survey released Sunday showed that 71% of unvaccinated Americans believe COVID-19 vaccine boosters are ineffective.

The poll said that 78% of Americans who had received some form of COVID-19 vaccine say boosters show how "scientists are continuing to find ways to make vaccines more effective."