US Diplomatic Convoy Fired On in Sudan

A United States diplomatic convoy was fired on in Sudan, a country currently embroiled in a violent conflict between two rival generals, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday.

"I can confirm that [Monday] we had an American diplomatic convoy that was fired on," Blinken said during a press conference while traveling in Japan, according to ABC News. "All of our people are safe and unharmed, but this action was reckless, it was irresponsible and, of course, unsafe — a diplomatic convoy with diplomatic plates, a U.S. flag being fired upon."

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the day before that all American government personnel were sheltering in place and were in communication with the U.S. government.

Sudan experienced an outbreak of fighting Saturday, in which about 185 people have been killed and over 1,800 wounded. The conflict stems from two rival generals, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan who heads the Sudanese Armed Forces and Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, who leads the Sudanese paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces.

Blinken said he has spoken with both generals and he pushed "them to agree to a 24-hour cease-fire to allow Sudanese to safely reunite with their families and to obtain desperately needed relief supplies.

"Indiscriminate military operations have resulted in significant civilian deaths and injuries, and are recklessly endangering the Sudanese people, diplomats including U.S. personnel, and humanitarian aid workers," Blinken added. "If implemented successfully, a cease-fire for 24 hours can create a foundation to build upon for a more sustained halt to the fighting and a return to negotiations on a durable end to the hostilities."