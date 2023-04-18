×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sudan | convoy | antonyblinken

US Diplomatic Convoy Fired On in Sudan

By    |   Tuesday, 18 April 2023 11:57 AM EDT

A United States diplomatic convoy was fired on in Sudan, a country currently embroiled in a violent conflict between two rival generals, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday.

"I can confirm that [Monday] we had an American diplomatic convoy that was fired on," Blinken said during a press conference while traveling in Japan, according to ABC News. "All of our people are safe and unharmed, but this action was reckless, it was irresponsible and, of course, unsafe — a diplomatic convoy with diplomatic plates, a U.S. flag being fired upon."

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the day before that all American government personnel were sheltering in place and were in communication with the U.S. government.

Sudan experienced an outbreak of fighting Saturday, in which about 185 people have been killed and over 1,800 wounded. The conflict stems from two rival generals, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan who heads the Sudanese Armed Forces and Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, who leads the Sudanese paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces.

Blinken said he has spoken with both generals and he pushed "them to agree to a 24-hour cease-fire to allow Sudanese to safely reunite with their families and to obtain desperately needed relief supplies.

"Indiscriminate military operations have resulted in significant civilian deaths and injuries, and are recklessly endangering the Sudanese people, diplomats including U.S. personnel, and humanitarian aid workers," Blinken added. "If implemented successfully, a cease-fire for 24 hours can create a foundation to build upon for a more sustained halt to the fighting and a return to negotiations on a durable end to the hostilities."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A United States diplomatic convoy was fired on in Sudan, a country currently embroiled in a violent conflict between two rival generals, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday.
sudan, convoy, antonyblinken
266
2023-57-18
Tuesday, 18 April 2023 11:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved