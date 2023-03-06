Borrowers on Edge Awaiting Supreme Court Student Loan Decision

American borrowers who applied for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan are now recalculating their future as the Supreme Court appears poised to strike it down.

Axios highlighted one of those individuals who meet the necessary income threshold and qualified for either $10,000 in generic student debt relief or up to $20,000 if recipient of a Pell Grant.

"I feel a bit anxious," Ryan Rudolph told Axios, "because depending on which way the pendulum swings, [it] could mean being able to pay off my debt in five years or maybe even paying it off in 10."

Rudolph, a master's student at Duke University and Pell Grant recipient, also told the outlet he was saving as much money as possible to "weather the storm if the plan is struck down" by the high court.

But some borrowers who do not qualify for the plan have criticized it as lacking necessary public input. Two of those individuals have teamed up with the Job Creators Network in a lawsuit filed last October.

Myra Brown, one of the plaintiffs in the suit, argued it is "irrational, arbitrary and unfair to exclude her from the program because her federal student loans are commercially held and not in default."

She was parroted by the other plaintiff, Alexander Taylor, who believes it is unfair for the administration to distribute loan forgiveness "based on the financial circumstances of his parents many years ago."

Borrowers' woes and the JCN-backed civil suit arrive as Politico reported on Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts' apparent hesitancy toward the Biden order during oral arguments last week.

"We're talking about half a trillion dollars and 43 million Americans," Roberts said, noting nobody was "telling the person who was trying to set up the lawn service business that he doesn't have to pay his loan."

Roberts, an ideological bellwether, serves as a key vote for the administration if the loan forgiveness plan is to stick. The executive order is currently on hold due to a federal appeals court injunction in November.