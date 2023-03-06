×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: student | loan | debt | forgiveness | pell grant | supreme court | biden administration

Borrowers on Edge Awaiting Supreme Court Student Loan Decision

By    |   Monday, 06 March 2023 07:34 PM EST

American borrowers who applied for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan are now recalculating their future as the Supreme Court appears poised to strike it down.

Axios highlighted one of those individuals who meet the necessary income threshold and qualified for either $10,000 in generic student debt relief or up to $20,000 if recipient of a Pell Grant.

"I feel a bit anxious," Ryan Rudolph told Axios, "because depending on which way the pendulum swings, [it] could mean being able to pay off my debt in five years or maybe even paying it off in 10."

Rudolph, a master's student at Duke University and Pell Grant recipient, also told the outlet he was saving as much money as possible to "weather the storm if the plan is struck down" by the high court.

But some borrowers who do not qualify for the plan have criticized it as lacking necessary public input. Two of those individuals have teamed up with the Job Creators Network in a lawsuit filed last October.

Myra Brown, one of the plaintiffs in the suit, argued it is "irrational, arbitrary and unfair to exclude her from the program because her federal student loans are commercially held and not in default."

She was parroted by the other plaintiff, Alexander Taylor, who believes it is unfair for the administration to distribute loan forgiveness "based on the financial circumstances of his parents many years ago."

Borrowers' woes and the JCN-backed civil suit arrive as Politico reported on Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts' apparent hesitancy toward the Biden order during oral arguments last week.

"We're talking about half a trillion dollars and 43 million Americans," Roberts said, noting nobody was "telling the person who was trying to set up the lawn service business that he doesn't have to pay his loan."

Roberts, an ideological bellwether, serves as a key vote for the administration if the loan forgiveness plan is to stick. The executive order is currently on hold due to a federal appeals court injunction in November.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
American borrowers who applied for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan are now recalculating their future as the Supreme Court appears poised to strike it down.
student, loan, debt, forgiveness, pell grant, supreme court, biden administration
338
2023-34-06
Monday, 06 March 2023 07:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved