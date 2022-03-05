×
US State Dept. Issues Second Advisory: Leave Russia Now

A computer screen shows details of Bureau of Consular Affairs page on U.S. Department of State website
(Dreamstime)

Saturday, 05 March 2022 12:03 PM

The U.S. State Department has updated an earlier travel advisory and is now recommending that U.S. citizens leave Russia immediately.

The notice offers this guidance:

"If you wish to depart Russia, you should make arrangements on your own as soon as possible. If you plan to stay in Russia, understand the U.S. Embassy has severe limitations on its ability to assist U.S. citizens, and conditions, including transportation options, may change suddenly."

The department already has advised Americans not to travel to Russia. That warning cites "the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine" and "the potential for harassment against U.S. citizens by Russian government security officials," among other things.

The American ambassador in Moscow, John Sullivan, has scheduled a virtual town hall Wednesday for U.S. citizens in Russia "in light of the rapidly developing situation" from the Russian invasion.

The U.S. State Department has updated an earlier travel advisory and is now recommending that U.S. citizens leave Russia immediately.
