×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: state | department | israel | hamas | terrorist | attacks | deaths

US State Department Confirms Deaths of at Least 22 Americans

Wednesday, 11 October 2023 01:24 PM EDT

The number of U.S. citizens confirmed to have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war has risen to 22, the State Department said Wednesday.

That is an increase from the 14 who had been confirmed dead one day earlier.

U.S. citizens also are among the estimated 150 hostages captured by Hamas during its shocking weekend assault on Israel, President Joe Biden confirmed Tuesday. The war has already claimed at least 2,200 lives on both sides

Biden, who is set to meet with Jewish leaders later Wednesday, sought to connect the attacks by Hamas militants directly to decades of antisemitism and violence endured by Jews around the world.

"This attack has brought to the surface the painful memories and scars left by a millennium of antisemitism and genocide against the Jewish people," President Joe Biden told reporters Wednesday. "We have to be crystal clear: There is no justification for terrorism

"No excuse. And the type of terrorism exhibited here is just beyond the pale, beyond the pale.

"As I said yesterday, my commitment to Israel's security and the safety of the Jewish people is unshakeable.

"The United States has Israel's back and we're going to be working on this through the day and beyond."

Biden said he and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It was at least the fourth call between Biden and Netanyahu since Saturday's attack.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The United States has confirmed the deaths of at least 22 U.S. citizens following Hamas' attack on Israel, a State Department spokesperson said Wednesday.
state, department, israel, hamas, terrorist, attacks, deaths, american, citizens
234
2023-24-11
Wednesday, 11 October 2023 01:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved