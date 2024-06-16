A Stallions Shutout in 1st UFL Championship Game

Quarterback Adrian Martinez rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another as the Birmingham Stallions avenged their only loss of the season with a 25-0 victory over the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday in the inaugural UFL Championship Game in St. Louis.

Birmingham captured its third consecutive title after claiming back-to-back crowns in the legacy USFL, all under coach Skip Holtz. The Stallions went 9-1 in the regular season, the lone defeat to the host Brahmas, 18-9, in Week 9 on May 25.

The spring football league's most valuable player, Martinez opened the scoring in the second quarter with an 8-yard TD toss to Gary Jennings. Martinez added rushing touchdowns of 11 and 1 yard in the third quarter before Chris Blewitt closed out the scoring with a 49-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Martinez completed 13 of 23 passes for 98 yards and rushed 11 times for 52 yards. Ricky Person Jr. was the game's top rusher with 13 carries for 102 yards, including a 44-yard run.

The defense was led by outside linebacker Kyahva Tezino with nine tackles, including six solo and two forced fumbles.

The Stallions outrushed the Brahmas 210 yards to 52. San Antonio quarterback Chase Garbers was 18 of 26 for 116 passing yards.

San Antonio was 7-3 in the regular season and advanced by defeating the St. Louis Battlehawks 25-15 on June 9 in the XFL Conference Championship Game. Birmingham reached Sunday's final by topping the Michigan Panthers 31-18 on June 8 in the USFL Conference Championship Game.