Sprinkles Crumbles: Cupcake Chain Shuts Down Nationwide

Popular cupcake chain Sprinkles is closing its doors across the country.

"Today is Sprinkles' final day," former owner Candace Nelson said in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"As many of you know, I started Sprinkles in 2005 with a KitchenAid mixer and a big idea. Over the years, we expanded across the country and launched the Cupcake ATM. I sold Sprinkles in 2012 and have no ownership or operational involvement in the company," she added.

"Still, it's surreal to see this chapter come to a close — and it's not how I imagined the story would unfold."

The company has not made an official announcement, but did send out notice to employees that it would start "winding down" operations at its remaining retail locations beginning New Year's Eve, reported the New York Post.

The notice said the company made the decision because of "financial conditions due to unforeseen business circumstances."

"The wind-down process will be conducted in an orderly manner to address remaining operational obligations and preserve value to the extent practicable," the notice added.

Sprinkles Cupcakes has 20 retail locations across six states and Washington, D.C.

The company also has 25 Cupcake ATM locations across the country.

"This isn't how I thought the story would go," Nelson said in a video on social media.

"I thought Sprinkles would keep growing and be around forever. I thought it was gonna be my legacy."