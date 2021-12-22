John Durham Investigation Cost $3.8M in Its First Year

Special counsel John Durham's investigation into the origins of the probe into ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump presidential campaign spent almost $3.8 million over its first year of operations, Politico reported Wednesday.

Of that total, almost $1.9 million was directly connected to the probe and some $471,000 was spent by other parts of the Justice Department related to the special counsel's work.

The more than $2.3 million spent during the six-month period between April 1 and Sept. 30 compares to the about $1.5 million spent from the slightly shorter period between Oct. 19, 2020 and March 31, 2021 as shown in documents released by the Justice Department.

Durham's investigation has charged three people since it was commissioned in May 2019 by then-Attorney General William Barr, who elevated Durham to the status of special counsel in October 2020, according to Politico.

The special counsel last month charged Igor Danchenko with five felony counts of making false statements to the FBI. The Russian-born, Washington-based researcher was a main source for the controversial Steele dossier that served a vital role in the first stage of the FBI probe Durham is currently investigating.

Durham has also charged lawyer Michael Sussmann for similarly misleading the FBI in the initial phases of its investigation. According to court documents, he allegedly falsely denied representing the Democratic National Committee or any other client when he reported suspicions about possible connections between computers at Trump Tower and a Russian bank.

In addition, former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith received a one-year probation term in January for altering an email connected to a surveillance request during the Russia probe.

After President Joe Biden took office in January, his Attorney General Merrick Garland reserved the right to overrule Durham's major decisions, although he has so far not said much about the level of the Department of Justice's oversight into the activities of the special counsel.