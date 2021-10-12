South Carolina Sports Radio Host Fired After Refusing COVID Vaccine

A South Carolina sports talk show host said he was fired after refusing to comply with the company's COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

Tim Hill, program director and co-host of "The Game" on 107.5 FM in Columbia, said in a video message posted to his Twitter account Monday that he had been fired by Cumulus Media, the company that owns the station.

"Never thought it would come to this and am pretty sad," Hill says in the video. "It was something I feel like I needed to stand up for, I believed in sincerely. I would never tell anyone they had to be vaccinated or unvaccinated. I feel like this is a very personal choice."

Hill, who is Catholic, said he applied for an exemption on religious grounds but was denied. He said his last show was Friday.

"Various religious reasons and the lack of any long-term studies have led me to this decision," Hill told The State. "I don’t know what medical decisions are right for others. Others don't know what medical decisions are right for me.

"I felt like I had to stand up for it. I have three boys and tell them to stand up for what they believe in. It is my job to teach them that. I felt like it was a test in some way. That is what I stuck with. So, that is why it wasn't a difficult decision from my perspective."

Cumulus Media in August told employees they needed to be vaccinated by the end of September in order to return to the office Oct. 11, radioinsight.com reported.

"The decision to return to our offices was made with utmost consideration and reflects how we believe we can optimize our business efforts," Cumulus said in a memo to employees, according to radioinsight.com.

"Put simply, we believe that FORCE CUMULUS is at our best when we’re working together in offices. To do that as safely as we reasonably can, we’re requiring that everyone be vaccinated except those legally excepted. It would neither be fair nor do we have the bandwidth to make exceptions based on individual preferences."

The State said Hill has been a popular on-air figure in the Columbia area for more than two decades.