U.S. Soldiers Charged with Smuggling Mexican Nationals

Two U.S. soldiers who were stationed in Texas have been charged with smuggling two people from Mexico over the border, CNN reports.

Ralph Gregory Saint-Joie, 18-year-old solider at Fort Hood, and Emmanuel Oppongagyare, 20-year-old National Guardsman from Pennsylvania, both appeared in court on Tuesday, and are being held in custody with $75,000 bonds. Prosecutors accuse Oppongagyare of driving a vehicle with Saint-Joie as a passenger with the two Mexican nationals in the trunk. They were discovered, both in full uniform, by Border Patrol agents at a checkpoint in Hebbronville, Texas conducted an inspection of the vehicle and recommended further investigation.

"At approximately 12:45 a.m., a black sedan approached the checkpoint at a high rate of speed before coming to an abrupt stop to be inspected by the BPA on duty," reads the complaint, according to CNN.

Oppongagyare claimed to inspectors that he and Saint-Joie were driving from Zapata, Texas, which is near the U.S.-Mexico border, to San Antonio.”

"The BPA questioned Oppongagyare as to his unusual route of travel to which Oppongagyare stated his Global Positioning System (GPS) took him through this route," the complaint continues. "In the BPA's past experience, the GPS direction is a common explanation used by smugglers to justify their unusual route of travel to San Antonio, Texas."

Oppongagyare said that a man that Saint-Joie introduced him to paid him $100 to pick up a man and woman in McAllen, Texas and take them to San Antonio, promising more money upon their arrival.

"Individual 1 promised to pay Oppongagyare and Saint-Joie an undetermined amount of money when they arrived in San Antonio, Texas, specifically instructed they both wear their United States Army issued uniforms to avoid questioning by BPAs," states the complaint.